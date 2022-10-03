Ayo Oyalowo, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, has revealed Tinubu's mission in the UK

The APC chieftain said the ruling party's presidential candidate is resting in the UK ahead of the campaign season

There had been questions over the whereabouts of the former Lagos governor, forcing him to release a video of himself on social media

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinub, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is in the United Kingdom (UK) to rest ahead of the campaign season, Ayo Oyalowo has said.

Oyalowo, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, October 3.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is in the UK to rest, a party's campaign council member said.

Source: Facebook

He said the former governor of Lagos state needed a few days off, adding that there was a bit too much pressure on him

“The man, like I said, needed a few days off because the pressure on him is a bit too much and he needed to rest because the campaign is pretty long – we have about four, five months to campaign before the general election,” the APC chieftain said.

“So, he needs to ensure that he is not worn out by the show of love, and camaraderie – too many people coming to see him. So, yes, he needed to take that breather.”

Oyalowo said this amid the reactions trailing Tinubu’s absence in Nigeria, especially since the campaigns officially kicked off on September 28.

Tinubu was conspicuously absent when presidential flagbearers signed a peace accord ahead of the 2023 polls.

Tinubu in UK to Rest: Nigerians react

Hassan Ishaya commented on Facebook:

"He never start to the work and he needs to rest?? What about him as the president of this complicated country? Pls this man is not fit just accept it."

Myke Y-fo said:

"When he hasn't even started to campaign, he needs rest, when he starts then he needs to quit or resign.... very lame excuse...try again excuse apc."

Edogun O Omoruyi said:

"Stop deceiving yourself. You people should advise him to rest. This is unnecessary pressure his health doesn't require for now."

Sam Omale said:

"If the pressure on him is much at this preliminary stage and he needed to rest, how is he intending to carry the burden of Nigerians?"

“I am not dead”, Tinubu says in new video

Meanwhile, in the wake of the questions about his health status and his whereabouts, Tinubu, on Sunday, October 2, released a seven-second workout video, maintaining that he is fit and ready to serve Nigeria.

"Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well... Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One," the APC presidential flagbearer said in the video posted on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng