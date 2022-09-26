A top government official in Nasararwa state, Mr Musa Ibrahim-Abubakar, has escaped a near-death attack

The former commissioner in a chat with newsmen disclosed that he is in serious pain, after gunmen attacked him and fired 46 bullets at him

Meanwhile, the NNPP chieftain was attacked as soon as he finished distributing relief materials to the victims of the flood disaster in his constituency

The immediate past commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Nasarawa State, Mr Musa Ibrahim-Abubakar, has reportedly escaped being assassinated in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Ibrahim-Abubakar recently dumped his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he lost out in the just concluded APC assembly primary election held in the state and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a candidate for Doma South at the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to react to this development. Photo credit: The Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Narrating his ordeal to journalists while on a hospital bed, he said:

“I am in pains, but I want to disclose to the world that on the 21st of this month, I went to Rukubi Town and donated relief materials, including cash and other items to victims of flood disaster in my Local Government, Doma.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The immediate past commissioner added that he was thankful for the help rendered to him by the people who used pieces of clothes to tie his injuries so as to avoid loss of blood.

He explained that he spent three days at the Intensive Care Unit of DASH, but had to relocate to an undisclosed location.

Musa said that doctors have detected another bullet below his ribs and he needs to undergo another surgery.

The chairman of Doma LG confirmed the development

The chairman of Doma Local Government, Architect Ahmad Sarki Usman, who confirmed the development noted that the case has been reported to the police authorities.

Interestingly, the police public relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel is yet to react to the development.

Commissioner in northern state regains freedom after 2 weeks in kidnappers den

Kidnappers who abducted Hon Lawal Yakubu, the Nasarawa state commissioner of information, culture, and tourism have released him.

The high-profile commissioner who was kidnapped on his way back from work in form of his residence on Monday, August 8 regained freedom after over two weeks in the kidnapper's den.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the Hon. Yakubu was granted freedom at about 5:30 pm on Friday, August 19.

Panic in Nasarawa as gunmen invade school, kill teacher

In another related report, a secondary school tutor, Auta Nasela of the Government Science Secondary School, Nasarawa Eggon in Nasarawa state has been killed.'

Nasela was killed by some gunmen who reportedly invaded the school premises on Sunday, August 14.

The police in the state have, however, described the incidents as an armed robbery attack while vowing to apprehend the criminals.

Source: Legit.ng