Professor Odinkalu has accused major political parties of planning to rig the coming 2023 presidential election

According to the respected writer, election will not hold in some areas as a result of violence and results will come out from the particular places

He insisted that INEC must disclose all those places fully ahead of balloting so that everyone can verify that there will be no results from any such place

In what can be described as a new angle to the 2023 presidential election story, Professor Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, has postulated that it is possible that ghosts will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian activist and writer disclosed this in an opinion he penned in the Punch Newspaper.

Odinkalu accuses major political parties of planning to rig the coming 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

According to him, ghosts might determine the outcome of the election given the fact that the election will not hold in many areas of the country due to insecurity but results will be brought from these areas.

Going further, Odinakalu claimed that major political parties know this and they are planning to benefit from this.

He said:

The major parties know this. INEC does. And the security services certainly do. For different reasons, they are unwilling to confide in the citizens. The leading parties are hoping that they can profit from a harvest of ghost voters from insecure places. INEC’s public position is that it relies on the guidance of the security services, for whom election-related security operations, however, guarantee money even if they cannot deliver safety for the ordinary Nigerian.

In summary, in somewhere between 18 to 20 states of Nigeria, there are likely to be locations where it will be impossible for voting to occur safely in 2023. It may be difficult at present to list every community likely to be affected or provide a total number of wards to be affected but anyone who has minimally tracked the metastasis of the violence in Nigeria would be able to predict or identify many of these locations with minimal difficulty. On a very rough calculation, affected communities in these three states could be above 50. From Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina, we could be looking at multiples of that number.

One thing is clear though: Nigeria’s 2023 elections could well be decided in places where it may be impossible for any human being to vote. To prevent this, we must insist that INEC discloses all those places fully ahead of balloting so that everyone can verify that there will be no results from any such place."

