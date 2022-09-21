NANS has vowed to make sure no political campaign is held in Nigeria while the ASUU strike lingers

The association made this promise to the Buhari-led federal government and to candidates of all political parties preparing for the 2023 elections

NANS' president-elect, Usman Barambu, noted that the organisation will begin serious rallies across the country that will end in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) is about to get the federal government and politicians to end the long Academic Staff Union of Universities strike.

In its meeting on Wednesday, September 21, NANS, to achieve this feat, vowed to disrupt political campaigns when they begin in late September, Channels TV reports.

As contained in the association's timetable signed by its president-elect, Usman Barambu, rallies will be held from one zone to the other across the country beginning from Zone A to Zone F, and will end in the Federal Capital Territory for the “Abuja shutdown” on Tuesday, September 11.

NANS said it will ground all public assets until the federal government gets its message (Photo: @NANSNIG)

ASUU strike: We'll ground public assets - NANS

According to Barambu, members of the body will not relent in grounding all public assets if the government fails to reach a resolution with the leadership of ASUU soon.

His statement seen by The Punch reads partly:

“The leadership of NANS demands a better deal for the education of the Nigerian masses because most of the children of the privileged few now study either overseas or in Private Universities established with our common wealth across the country by the same set of people we entrusted to govern us. This is more reason they will continue to turn deaf ears to the demand by ASUU for improved standards and conditions of learning in our public higher institutions.

“Our blocking of access to public roads and ports is just a warning. If the government fails to conclude all the negotiations and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger, and frustration of Nigerian students who have been at home for the past Seven months.

“As we promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to hold across the country until we are back to class. This government has pushed so many Nigerians Students into depression. We say enough is enough; we can no longer bear the brunt of this avoidable crisis in our nation’s public ivory towers again.”

Court orders ASUU to end strike, gives strong reason

Recall that a National Industrial Court in Abuja had ordered ASUU to end its ongoing nationwide strike, which began on February 14.

Justice Polycarp Hamman, in a ruling on Wednesday, September 21, said he was invoking Section 18 of Trade Dispute Act, which allows the court to order an end to strike when national interest is at stake.

Justice Hamman held that it was necessary to end the strike because the students have a right to education.

