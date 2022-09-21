Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has unveiled seven economic master plans, his administration will concentrate, if he emerges the winner of the 2023 election.

The LP candidate, in his engagement with the private sector under the aegis of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said what his government will do was to ensure creating the right environment and follow up on implementing those policies.

Peter Obi has unveiled seven economic master plans. Photo credit: Peter Obi support group

Source: UGC

He said he will engage in aggressive private sector driven economy and block leakages in government.

1. Deal with insecurity issue as fast as possible by overhauling the total security architecture and encourage creation of state and local policing.

2. No government assets will remain idle - all will be put into productive use in partnership with the private sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

3. Encourage massive production centre growth for food security

4. Ensure effective legal and institutional reforms and expand physical infrastructure

5. Aggressive development of human capital

6. Provide foreign policy to restore Nigeria’s relevance, stimulate industrial revolution, grow foreign reserves and security to lives and property.

He said the issue of oil subsidy was an organised crime, which his government won’t encourage.

“Most of challenges are institutional weaknesses and lack of political will to do the needful.We will streamline governance ensure that it is responsive that provides needed services to the populace.

To move Nigeria forward requires a concerted efforts that seeks adherence to the rule of law. Experience shows that inclusiveness is an essential element in decision-making process. I will be fully responsible for actions and decisions taken by my government."

2023 presidential election: Why Peter Obi's aspiration may fail

As the 2023 election draws closer, there are permutations that the election would be decided by several factors, and those factors, according to those in politics, are in the hands of the electorates.

But the key factor would be the acceptability of the candidate that will take the mantle after Buhari exits Aso Rock.

Four major contenders are currently in the race for the presidential villa. Though there are other candidates, one of the four including Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Musa Kwankwaso will likely emerge as the nation’s president.

Peter Obi's kinsmen reject him, ask LP candidate to step down

Legit.ng also reported that the presidential ambition of the Labour Party standard-bearer, Peter Obi has been dismissed by his kinsman in Ondo state.

The Igbo and other non-indigenes in the state said they opted to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because they believed he would bring good things to the country.

They spoke at the inauguration of the state executives of the Emilokan Strikers, a grassroots support group for Tinubu presidency.

Source: Legit.ng