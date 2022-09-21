Governor Godwin Obaseki has warned that Nigerians are prepared to give politicians the shock of their lives in the 2023 election

This warning was made by the governor of Edo state on Tuesday, September 20, in Benin, Edo state's capital city

According to the governor, the Nigerian people are fed up with the inefficiencies of those who have been elected into power

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has warned politicians in the country over what might be the shock of their lives in 2023.

Obaseki while speaking with journalists in Edo state said Nigerian voters will surprise the politicians due to their delivery of bad governance and inefficiency to the people.

Governor Obaseki said that Nigerians are fed up with leaders' inefficiencies. Photo: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that the governor also warned that Nigerians of voting age, especially the youths are fed up with the inefficiencies of those who are in government.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Nigerians are fed up with the inefficiencies and failures of government officials and other representatives and will reject the same if nothing is done to change the narrative.

"No political party today can beat its chest and say they will win or have a clear victory in the next elections in the country.

The people are watching closely

The Punch reports that the governor added that Nigerians are closely watching the political situation in the country and are ready to shock political parties and politicians alike in the forthcoming general elections.

He said:

“For us as a government and representatives of our people, we would be hurting ourselves if we ignore the changes that are coming and believe that things are still the same.

"We will all be shocked as we are beginning to see."

Peter Obi gives fresh job description to Nigerian youths over his 2023 presidential ambition

The 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party assured Nigerians that he will be open to scrutiny and accountability as Nigeria's president.

Peter Obi made this disclosure while speaking at the Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election which was organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to the former Anambra state governor, the need to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

Sowore makes huge claim about Peter Obi's presidential ambition, leaks top secret

If not for Omoyele Sowore, Peter Obi's political ambition would have been in ruins, the online publisher had claimed.

Sowore said it was through his help that the Labour Party and Peter Obi were saved from legal battles.

According to him, he also ensured that Obi was never impeached by lawmakers of the Anambra state House of Assembly twice.

Source: Legit.ng