Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi has been greeted with another disturbing lawsuit

The Anambra-born politician and his supporters are billed to host a mega rally in Lagos state on Saturday, October 1

However, some lawyers have filed a suit before the federal high court seeking a retrain order to stop the rally

No fewer than nine lawyers have filed a suit before the federal high court in Lagos to place a halt on the proposed rally of Labour Party’s flagbearer Peter Obi, TheCable reported.

The proposed rally is tagged ‘#ObiDatti23 Forward Ever’ which is slated to be staged on Saturday, October 1.

Peter Obi will be flying the banner of the Labour Party in the 2023 election and has been tipped by many political pundits as favourite to win the presidential polls. Photo: Peter Obi

As gathered by Legit.ng, the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 include had nine plaintiffs which include Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami and Wale Lawrence.

The defendants whose names were stipulated in the suit are Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Julius Abure, the inspector-general of police, the Lagos state commissioner of police, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited; attorney-general of Lagos, and the governor of Lagos.

"Obi's rally will be a security threat" - Plaintiff says

According to Premium Times, the ex parte motion tabled before Justice Daniel Osiagor by the plaintiffs is seeking a restraining order to halt the proposed rally pending the conclusion of the hearing.

The plaintiffs based their argument on the premise of security threats that the rally might pose while making reference to the infamous #EnsdSars protest in 2020.

Also, the plaintiffs are seeking a restrain for Obi and his party, as well as their loyalists, from further planning and promoting the rally.

They further sought an injunction to prevent the rally from going ahead as well as the organisers from using the Lekki toll plaza or any other space within Lagos state.

Justice Osiagor, however, instructed the plaintiffs to prompt the other parties involved while adjourned until September 23.

