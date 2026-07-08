Donald Trump’s unexpected praise for Nicki Minaj during a White House event has sparked online discussion

The rapper’s appearance and connection with Trump’s political circle have drawn both support and criticism

Minaj’s recent public interactions with the president continue to fuel curiosity and speculation among fans

Nicki Minaj received an unexpected shout-out from President Donald Trump this week during a White House luncheon, sparking a wave of online reactions.

At the Rose Garden Club luncheon on Monday, Trump praised the rapper while introducing her to attendees.

Trump’s latest Nicki Minaj comments spark widespread reactions. Credit: @donaldtrump, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said. “She’s a fantastic person, and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody, and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj.”

Trump later mentioned Minaj again during his 35-minute speech, which touched on topics ranging from democratic socialism to small business.

“They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any bank in the world, probably, right?” he added.

Online, reactions to Trump’s remarks were swift. Some users criticised the president’s focus on Minaj’s appearance.

One X user, @stillwater4u, wrote: “When a woman’s value in a political interaction is framed around her looks instead of her intellect or convictions, it reinforces the idea that she’s being viewed as a prop rather than an equal participant.”

Minaj, however, appeared unfazed. She shared highlights of her day at the White House using the hashtag “#WhiteHouseBarbie,” posting photos including one of Trump’s autopen signature replacing a portrait of President Joe Biden.

The rapper’s embrace of Trump has surprised many. Once critical of his immigration policies, Minaj has since become a vocal supporter of his second administration, praising his visa program for foreign nationals and even calling him “handsome” and “dashing” at a Turning Point USA event.

Rumours have circulated that Minaj may be seeking a presidential pardon for family members, though White House officials dismissed the speculation. “A pardon for family members has never been brought up or even referenced by her or anybody,” the administration said last month.

Watch the video of the event between Trump and Nicki

Netizens react to Trump and Nicki's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BohdiZepha said:

"When Trump says "HOT"he means popular stupid, once again TMZ trying to create problems out of nothing."

@TembiJoan said:

"What kind of a president is this?"

@locdasmoke said:

"I mean, no matter what people think about the guy, where's the lie? She's a baddie for real, and that's just keeping it."

@DanDBucket said:

"Ok so the liberal media needs to remember that the next time they are trying to pass the narrative that he is racist. I have never heard of a racist person calling another race hot!"

Trump’s unexpected praise for Nicki Minaj sparks fresh buzz. Photo: Nicki Minaj.

Source: Instagram

Nicki Minaj prays for hostages in Nigeria

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Nicki Minaj reacted to a viral video of Pope Francis calling for the release of hostages abducted in Nigeria and Cameroon.

The rapper shared a prayer on X on November 23, 2025, asking God to intervene and rescue those held captive.

She responded after the Pope described the abductions as a source of deep pain, especially for young people and their families.

Source: Legit.ng