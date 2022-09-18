Despite allegations that his supporters are mostly online, supporters of Peter Obi have trooped to Nigerian streets to hold rallies in support of his presidential ambition on the platform of the Labour Party.

Peter Obi, a former Anambra state governor will battle it out in the 2023 presidential contest with His former principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thousands of Nigerians are marching in support of Peter Obi's presidency across Nigeria. Photo credit: Punch Newspaper

Here is a look at some recent rallies held in support of Obi

Fans lock down Umuahia for Peter Obi, vow to deliver 90% Abia votes

Supporters of Peter Obi, Saturday, September 17, locked down Umuahia the Abia state capital in a solidarity rally for him.

The rally tagged ” #I million Man-March For Peter Obi and Datti-Ahmed”, began from the Abia Tower Junction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway through the Government House/Bank Road to Aba Road before terminating at ShopRite junction after the popular Isi-Gate axis of Umuwaya Road.

They vowed to mobilise Abia voters in support of Obi at the 2023 presidential poll. They promised that Obi will get more than 90% of Abia votes in the forthcoming polls.

Bayelsa supporters stage walk for Peter Obi

Supporters of Peter Obi in Bayelsa state staged a ‘One Million-Man Health/Fitness Walk’ for the Labour Party presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election along the Mbiama-Yenagoa Road, causing heavy gridlock in Yenagoa on Saturday.

Peter Obi’s supporters hold massive rally in Jos

There was gridlock on major roads in Jos, Plateau state on Saturday as a massive crowd turned up for the Plateau Mega Rally/Fitness Walk and one million man march to canvass votes for Peter Obi who is seeking the office of the President in 2023.

Thousands of Ebonyi youths march for Peter Obi after police tear-gassing

A solidarity rally in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, went ahead after the organisers were tear-gassed in their first attempt to embark on the street procession in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The supporters also declared there must be a generational shift after the 2023 general elections. “We are the structure,” some said.

