The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed his fears over the candidacy of Peter Obi, the flag bearer of Labour Party.

Governor Okowa in an interview with Daily Independent newspaper, revealed that Peter Obi has become a powerful force in the presidential race and will pose a problem from the southeastern region of Nigeria.

Governor Okowa said the sentiments around Peter Obi's candidacy in the southeast will be a major problem for the PDP. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

Peter Obi who is the former governor of Anambra state situated in the southeast region looks certainly in pole advantage to pull massive votes from the region.

Governor Okowa of Delta sate hails from the south-south region whose population slightly cannot match that of the southeastern region except for Rivers state whose governor is not in talking terms with Okowa.

Speaking on this advantage, Governor Okowa said Obi holds the advantage in the southeast based on the sentiments laced around his candidacy as the son of the soil.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The vice-presidential candidate said:

“In the southeast, it will definitely be an issue for us because of the sentiments that are coming; but I know that the PDP has a strong root in the southeast and I know the contest in the southeast will be between the PDP and the Labour Party.

“We will wish that he (Peter Obi) is not in the race but since he is in the race, it will be a competition between two parties in the southeast, not the APC but the PDP and Labour Party.”

Source: Legit.ng