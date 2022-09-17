Five of supporters of Peter Obi were said to have been arrested by the Ebonyi state police command

Some youths gathered in the state to stage a peaceful march in solidarity with Obi's presidential ambition

According to the report, the supporters met stiff opposition from the police, who were stationed at the venue

The planned one-million march for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in Ebonyi state has hit the rock, The Punch reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the police in the state on Saturday, September 17, dispersed supporters of the Obi-dient movement who gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, for the march.

Some supporters of Peter Obi in Ebonyi were said to have been arrested by the police. Credit: Peter Obi

According to the newspaper, the Obi’s supporters, numbering over 1,000, were tear-gassed by the men of that the Nigeria Police Force.

The incident was said to have caused both human and vehicular traffic on Saturday morning on the popular Old Enugu road in the capital city.

Five of Peter Obi's supporters were arrested by police, says Ugama

Speaking with the newspaper, one of the supporters, Steve Ugama, said that about five of his colleagues have been arrested by the police aside from dispersing and tear-gassing the supporters.

He reportedly said:

“This is inhuman and undemocratic. We gathered here this morning for our peaceful March; all of a sudden, the police came and started tear-gassing us and arresting our people.

“They said we can’t hold the march, because Governor David Umahi asked them to stop us, that we can’t hold it. About four or our colleague have been arrested. We need help here.”

Peter Obi’s presidential ambition meets hurdle as lawsuit emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that no fewer than nine lawyers have filed a suit before the federal high court in Lagos to place a halt on the proposed rally of Labour Party’s flagbearer Peter Obi, TheCable reported.

It was reported that the proposed rally is tagged ‘#ObiDatti23 Forward Ever’, slated to be staged on Saturday, October 1.

The suit marked FHC/L/CS/1729/2022 include had nine plaintiffs, which include Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami and Wale Lawrence.

