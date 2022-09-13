The Federal Government has dropped one of the charges against the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as Human Rights Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who leads the delegation of legal practitioners representing the IPOB leader, urged the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to strike out the remaining charges citing lack of credibility, New Telegraph reports.

The session at the Court of Appeal commenced at about 10 am on Tuesday as Kanu’s legal team mounted a strong defense over allegations of terrorism and treasonable felony.

The Appeal marked No: CA/ABJ/CR/ 625/2022; is challenging the remaining seven-count against Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng