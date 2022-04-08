A federal high court in Abuja has struck out eight out of the 15-count charge filed against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by the federal government, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ruling on Kanu’s application on Friday, April 8, Justice Binta Nyako struck out counts 6,7,9,10,11,12,13, and 14.

Justice Nyako said the IPOB leader is to stand trial on counts 1,2,3,4,5,8 and 15.

Mike Ozekhome, Kanu’s lead counsel, had described the charges as “defective and baseless.”

He also said according to the provisions of the federal high court act, a prosecutor is expected to give exact details of a location where an offence is committed.

Ozekhome adopted his application and asked the court to strike out the entire charge.

However, Shuaibu Labaran, the prosecution counsel, asked the court to dismiss the defendant’s application.

Source: Legit.ng