The actual date when King Charles III will die has been predicted on Twitter by a subscriber, Logan Smith

Smith was the same person who revealed the death date of late Queen Elizabeth II about two months ago

According to a tweet that is no more in public domain, the new British monarch will die on March 26, 2026

A Twitter subscriber, Logan Smith, who predicted the exact death date of late Queen Elizabeth II has also revealed when her successor, King Charles III will die.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, July 6, Smith specifically projected that King Charles III will die on March 26, 2026.

After the queen's death, Smith became popular as his tweet attracted a lot of reactions part of the reason he was forced to make his Twitter account private.

However, some persons on TikTok have reacted to Smith's prediction with some saying the British will come for him and others wishing the prophecy does not come to pass

A subscriber, Hailey, said:

“RIP to logan I know the British are coming for him.”

Another TikTok user said:

“Hope not for King Charles.”

Source: Legit.ng