The publisher of Desert Herald, Tukur Mamu, would be detained for 60 days, a Federal High Court has ruled

The court presided by Justice Nkeonye Maha granted a prayer made by the secret police over the investigation on Mamu on Tuesday, September 13

According to the ruling of the court, Mamu would be held by the SSS for 60 days to allow the secret police conclude its investigation

The State Security Service (SSS) on Tuesday, September 13, secured a court order granting its prayer to detain Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Desert Herald.

Mamu served as a negotiator between terrorists and the families of those abducted on Monday, March 28, on board the Kaduna-bound train.

The SSS had arrested Mamu in Cairo, Egypt and repatriated him to Nigeria over allegations of his involvement in ransom paid to the terrorists.

The SSS has secured a court order to detain Mamu for 60 days pending the outcome of its investigation.

However, in its ruling on Tuesday, September 13, Justice Nkeonye Maha, of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja approved that SSS can detain Mamu for 60 days.

The Nation reports that Maha while delivering his short ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the SSS, Ahmed Magaji, granted the motion as prayed.

The SSS had in the motion marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022, prayed the court to grant its reliefs to enable it to conclude its investigation on Mamu.

The motion dated and filed on Monday, September 12, alleged that Mamu had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped in March.

Kaduna terrorists' negotiator: DSS issues strong statement over Tukur Mamu's detention, gives Key reasons

The outcome of the investigation into some of the activities of Tukur Mamu, the publisher negotiating the release of abducted Kaduna train victims is mind-boggling, the SSS had said.

The secret police in a statement also urged the public to desist from making comments regarding the arrest and detention of Mamu.

According to the SSS, the service will not be distracted from doing its job which is the ultimate protection of the people.

Sheikh Gumi's man who negotiated Kaduna train hostage release arrested in Cairo on FG's order

Legit.ng previously reported that Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the capital of Egypt on Wednesday, September 7.

He was arrested with his family on their way to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj and was detained for 24 hours at the Cairo International Airport.

Mamu, who had been reported as the spokesperson of the popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is being repatriated back to Nigeria.

