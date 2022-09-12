Terrorists' facilities have been destroyed after the NAF aircraft bombarded their enclaves in Sambisa Forest

Aside from killing many ISWAP fighters at the location, the airstrikes also raided Abdallari, a terrorist enclave located around the Northeast of Maiduguri

Several terrorists were also neutralized and structures destroyed by the bombardments, as revealed by a defence intelligence source

A hospital and other healthcare facilities in the Sambisa forest where wounded and sick terrorists and their family members are treated have been bombarded by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets.

According to The Nation, the hospital located at the ‘Somalia’ area of the Sambisa forest was razed by the air component of the Operation Hadin Kai, following credible intelligence.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the service chiefs to take the battle to the doorstep of the terrorists. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Terrorists killed

Many of the terrorists were said to have been killed in the air interdiction.

The attack at the Sambisa forest was followed by a coordinated bombardment of identified terrorists enclaves across the Northeast, Daily Nigerian report added.

A military source said intensive air and ground operations have persisted unabated across all the joint operating theatres interdiction, “despite the challenges that weather, as occasioned by rainstorms and low clouds, has continued to pose to the Nigerian military”.

