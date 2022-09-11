The Federal Government has taken legal steps to end the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities strike

FG's move was disclosed in a letter written to the chief registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria by the minister of labour and employment

Chris Ngige admitted that the FG resorted to go the legal way after several failed attempts to reach and agreement with ASUU

With the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike nearing its seventh month, the Nigerian government has resorted to legal action against the union of lecturers.

Daily Trust reports that Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment revealed that the Federal Government decided to take ASUU to court because talks between both parties have failed to yield results.

Chris Ngige has confirmed that the Federal Government is dragging ASUU to court since their talks failed. Photo: Ifeoma Okeke

Ngige in an official letter addressed to the chief registrar of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria Abuja prayed the court to give an accelerated hearing to the suit filed against ASUU.

The letter dated September 8, also prayed to the court to ensure that the matter between ASUU and the Federal Government is brought to an end.

Ngige confirms he is using power vested on him

Received on September 9, details on a copy of the letter showed it was titled 'Forwarding of a referral instrument in the trade dispute between federal government/federal ministry of education and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'.

Ngige in his argument described the letter as an instrument of reference in line with the powers vested on him by the trade dispute resolution mechanism and the provisions of Section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act. CAP. TB. Laws.

The letter read in part:

”In view of the fact that ASUU members have been on strike since February 14, and have refused to call off the action despite the apprehension of same, it would be appreciated if this dispute is given an accelerated hearing in order to bring the dispute to an end.”

