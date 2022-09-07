Nigeria's minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Tuesday, September 6, said that the continued strike by the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has caused him anguish and internal turmoil.

The minister also said that he has done everything within his power to resolve the crisis between the Federal Government and ASUU and end the strike for students to return to school.

A 14-man committee has been set up by the Federal government to resolve the crisis with ASUU. Photo: Adamu Adamu

Source: Facebook

Noting that N50 billion will be provided by the Nigerian government in the 2023 budget for the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances which will be paid in the first quarter of the year, Adamu said a 14-man panel has been set up too.

He added that the panel is expected to resolve some of the “contentious issues” causing the lingering strike action by ASUU.

According to the minister, the panel headed by him was mandated to review the no-work, no-pay policy and the lecturers’ conditions of service and report findings to President Muhammadu Buhari within days.

The spokesperson for the ministry of education Benjamin Goong also assured that the committee report would be ready in a few days.

Members of the panel are:

1. Professor Olu Obafemi

2. Professor Nimi Briggs

3. Udo Udoma

4. Bashir Dalhatu

5. Professor Kayode Adebowale (University of Ibadan)

6. Professor Kabir Bala (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria)

7. Professor Lilian Salami (University of Benin).

8. Professor Charles Igwe (the University of Nigeria)

9. Professor Ishaq Olyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,

10. Representatives of the academies of letters, science, medicine and social sciences.

Goong said:

“In all, we have been doing, our guide has been the directive of Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, namely, that while the unions should be persuaded to return to work, the government should not repeat the past mistakes of accepting to sign an agreement it will be unable to implement.

“Government should not, in the guise of resolving current challenges, sow seeds for future disruptions."

Source: Legit.ng