Heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in from across the globe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England who died at the age of 96

Reacting, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah described the Queen who had reigned for nearly seven decades, as a sincere leader

The man of God concluded that Britain's longest-serving monarch will forever be remembered in the hearts of generations to come

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, has described the late Queen Elizabeth II of England as a committed royal leader, well-loved for her sincerity and sense of purpose.

In a report by PM News, Kukah in Minna said that as a leader, 'Queen Elizabeth was well respected because of the enormous goodwill she brought into governance.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017, in Chichester, United Kingdom. Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“She was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the Commonwealth of Nations effectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The beautiful and genteel face of Queen Elizabeth had long become etched in public memory across generations.

“She ascended the throne the year I was born and died on a significant date Sept. 8 which is the birthday of the Blessed Virginia Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ.

“It also marked my 11th episcopal ordination anniversary.”

Bishop Kukah speaks of Queen Elizabeth II's impact

He explained that Queen Elizabeth impact’s went beyond the UK and Commonwealth but the entire world.

“She will be remembered as a moral force in world that has become severely fractured by hatred and other forms of extremism.

“Queen Elizabeth’s reign covered a period of massive social, economic, technological and political change,” Kukah said.

He however prayed to God to be merciful to her gentle soul.

Queen Elizabeth: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mourn Monarch through website in touching tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have updated their foundation's website archwell.com in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were among those who travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the 96-year-old is reported to have taken her last breath.

They updated their website to only show their tribute to the queen with a black background.

“Nigeria’s modern history is nothing without you”: Buhari pays tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu of Nigeria has joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70-year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population."

Source: Legit.ng