Nigerian crossdresser James Brown continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who he referred to his godmother

After sharing a video of him crying after the news of her death was announced, James Brown went on to hold a candle night in the Queen’s honour

In another video, the cross dresser during homage to the queen fainted, an action that has sparked reactions from many Nigerians

As many across the world continue to mourn the death of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, popular Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has taken his to another stage.

After he broke down in a video that went viral online following the announcement of her death, James Brown went on to hold a candle night for the deceased British monarch, with popular Christian hymnal Amazing Grace playing in the background.

In another video of him paying homage to the Queen, James Brown left those around him worried as he fainted.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“My heart is in deep hole right now The pain I’m feel cannot be comprehended May you been with the lord my Godmother Queen Elizabeth.”

See the video of him fainting below:

See video from candle night below:

Internet users react as James Brown holds candle night in honour of the Queen

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerians, which have trailed the video, see them below:

thecuteabiola:

"at this point na to tag NDLEA ."

rayshell_ray:

"James let the queen Rest In Peace! Okay??"

urennah_:

"James go and fight for your share in that will o, I no suppose tell you but you be my person."

muahcakes:

"You don carry us Dey go another level oh ."

cieloboo_main:

"Until them ban u from UK u go rest. Keep playing . This is unnecessary for now it’s too early."

eudora_goldenofficial:

"Na who send you go London I blame ."

James Brown wails uncontrollably over Queen Elizabeth's death

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, trended on social media over his reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The British monarch died on September 8, 2022, and the news stirred a series of mixed feelings across the world.

James Brown first showed that all was not well with him when he shared a post about his bleeding heart.

