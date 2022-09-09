President Muhammadu of Nigeria has joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

As reported by the New Telegraph newspaper, President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.

As contained in the statement, President Buhari described the late Queen as a historic part of modern-day Nigeria stating that the chapter of Nigeria’s history will not be completed without the late Queen.

He said:

“The story of modern Nigeria will never be complete without a chapter on Queen Elizabeth ll, a towering global personality, and an outstanding leader. She dedicated her life to making her nation, the Commonwealth, and the entire world a better place.”

President Buhari however congratulated the newly crowned monarch, King Charles III wishing him the very best as both nations look forward to the continuous healthy relationship it has shared over the years.

