The royal family on Thursday, September 8, announced that the longest-serving monarch in the UK died at Balmoral at the age of 96

Following the news of her death, the duke and duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute to the Queen through the 'Archwell Foundation website

The couple who has had a strained relationship since they wedded, forcing them to resign and relocate to the US to raise their family away from the royal duties, turned the front page of their website black in honour of the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have updated their foundation's website archwell.com in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal couple were among those who travelled to Balmoral Castle, where the 96-year-old is reported to have taken her last breath.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Photo: Getty Images.

Duke, Duchess of Sussex honour Queen Elizabeth II

They updated their website to only show their tribute to the queen with a black background.

"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2023," said the write up on the website.

The two also did the same when the late Prince Phillip died, and they showered praises on him via their foundation's site.

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with the royal family since the two walked down the aisle and took up royal duties.

In early 2021, the couple had a tell-it-all sitdown session with media mogul Oprah Winfrey where they narrated their challenges with the other royal family members.

Markle claimed top royal officials were worried about the colour of her then the unborn child and asked if the baby would be black.

The mother of two also talked about their decision to step down from their roles as royalties and how life changed for them since they embarked on a different path.

Queen's family travels to Balmoral

In a separate story, the queen's four children travelled to be with her by the bedside before the doctors pronounced her dead.

Anne, Princess Royal, was believed to be at Her Majesty’s home in the Scottish Highlands. Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at Balmoral, and the Queen's grandson Prince William arrived later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, were on their way to Balmoral from their residence in Frogmore Cottage, where they stayed during their European tour.

