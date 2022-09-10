Queen Naomi, wife of the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye, has bagged an honorary Doctorate, and she is all excited about it

The Queen shared a video from the ceremony as she went on to encourage many of her followers to keep working hard to achieve their dream

Queen Naomi’s honorary degree is coming a few days after the monarch married a new wife, which stirred reactions online

Queen Naomi Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife's wife, is in a celebration mood as she was recently conferred with an honorary Doctorate degree award.

She took to her social media page to share the good news with fans and added a video as proof.

Speaking on her latest achievement, the queen used the medium to encourage her followers and urged them to keep working hard as the road may be bumpy, but with prayers and consistency, they would overcome.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“A glorious night it is, for me and my loved ones. I'm excited to announce to you that another feather just got added to my crown. Today, I got conferred with the award of honourary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) by the prestigious "Myles Leadership University".

While you walk through this world, please work hard. The heat will come but soon the honours will follow. The road may be bumpy but with prayers and consistency, the ride would eventually become smooth. Finally, brethren, after all is said and done "Will THERE BE ANY STARS IN YOUR CROWN WHEN AT EVENING THE SUN GOES DOWN?"

Fans congratulate Queen Naomi

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

georginaonuoha:

"Congratulations gracious Queen. We are proud of you and we love you. Continue to inspire ."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Waooooooo am soooooo Excited my precious QUEEN To the world .... A Big Congratulations."

darejustified:

"Congratulations Your royal highness Well deserved Ma. Lines shall continue to fall unto you in pleasant places in Jesus Name."

Ooni of Ife marries again

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, reportedly married a stunning Kogi bride, Mariam Ajibola Anako.

The Yoruba monarch recently got Nigerians talking after the news made the rounds that he had taken a new wife.

The Ooni’s new marriage was confirmed by his director of media and publicity, Moses Olafare.

