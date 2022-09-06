Some bandits in Zamfara have decided to turn a new leave, embrace peace, and offered themselves to be used by the state government to engage them in impacting society positively.

Led by Baba Karami and Garba Lawal, the bandits on Monday, September 5, said they regret being used by some politicians to unleash terror on innocent citizens, Daily Nigerian reports.

The bandits joined the APC in Zamfara (Photo: @Bellomatawalle2)

Source: Twitter

Having joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), the criminals promised to assist the government in its effort to fight insecurity in the state.

Both Messrs Karami and Lawal explained that their repentance followed the realization that while they wasted their lives violently defending the interest of some politicians, the children of such politicians are in good schools and climbing higher in life.

Confirming the development, the publicity secretary of the APC in Zamfara, Yusuf Idris, said members of the groups surrendered their weapons to demonstrate their willingness to work for the state government.

On his part, Babangida Abdullahi, a former chairman of the Gusau local government, received the groups and their weapons and promised to hand over the ammunition to law enforcement agents.

Abdullahi commended them for embracing peace and pledging to contribute to the development of Zamfara.

He assured them that they would be given a level-playing ground for them as well as all other members of the APC.

