Dignitaries and VIPs who gathered to commission a pedestrian bridge in Dr Congo have to cover their faces in embarrassment

This is as the structure the VIPs and dignitaries gathered to commission collapsed beneath their feet, and they all ended in a heap

The video of the event, which took place in the Congolese capital, has gone viral on social media

Government officials and dignitaries gathered to commission a pedestrian bridge at the Congolese capital have ended in a mess.

This is because the structure they gathered to commission collapsed beneath their feet to the concealed delight of the bare onlookers.

The video, which has viral, has been verified by Reuters.

Guardian, in its report, said, “Sharply-suited dignitaries gathered to inaugurate a footbridge in the Congolese capital on Monday only for the structure to collapse beneath their feet to the barely concealed delight of onlookers, video verified by Reuters showed.”

Source: Legit.ng