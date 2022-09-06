The fitness level of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been ascertained by Dr. Josef Onoh

OnohSouth East canvasser for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency says even at 70, Tinubu is good for the country

He consequently asked Tinubu's critics to be creative in their thinking and look for other things to say about him

In a move that will certainly annoy some people from the southeast region, a prominent southeastherner has declared total support for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Josef Onoh, the southeast canvasser for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency, also declared that the APC presidential candidate is very fit to administer govern Nigeria at 70.

Going further, he declared that Tinubu has no drug charges against him anywhere in the world as some political opponents had laboriously tried hang on Tinubu, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Onoh says Tinubu is fit to govern Nigeria even at 70. Photo credit: SWAGA

He consequently urged those he described as campaigners against the Tinubu presidency to become more creative and look for where else to hinge their campaign of calumny since the dummy of old age, ill health, and trumped-up drug scandal have failed to fly against Tinubu.

Onoh stated that Tinubu has been investigated severally without indictment yet people have decided to gain cheap fame by trying to use social media to parade falsehood and continuous application of propaganda.

He challenged those writing petitions to the EFCC against Tinubu to go and make their money and use barrow, bicycles or tricycles to carry their own money since they complained the former Lagos Governor used bullion van to convey his money

