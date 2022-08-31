A former Rivers state public relations office (PPRO), Superintendent of Police, Nnamdi Omoni has died.

PM News reports that the Rivers state police command was thrown into mourning following the sudden death of the officer.

A lawyer who hailed from Rundele area in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Omoni reportedly died on Tuesday, August 30.

Nnamdi Omoni died in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 30. Photo: Nnamdi Omoni

Source: Twitter

While the cause of his death is not yet known, Omoni was said to have suddenly passed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital city.

The late police officer had also celebrated his birthday on Friday, August 26, in Port Harcourt city.

Until his death, Omoni was the Divisional Police Officer for Elimgbu Police Station in Obio-Akpor local government area before his death.

He was deployed to Elimgbu Police Division after he was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police.

Source: Legit.ng