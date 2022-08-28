The 241 RECCE Battalion of the Nigerian Army has taken serious action against Killer soldiers in Yobe state.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Army dismissed John Gabriel and Lance Cpl Adamu Gideon who allegedly killed an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Aisami

The Lt. Col. Ibrahim Osabo, Ag Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Nguru, Yobe,made this disclosure to newsmen shortly after the suspects were de-kited in Nguru

The military police conducted the brief ceremony at 241 RECCE Battalion Nguru, where the soldiers serve, The Nation reported.

The de-kitting of the soldiers marks the beginning of their civil trial as they would be handed back to the police for prosecution for the alleged crime, Vanguard report also confirmed.

Meanwhile, Goni was killed on Friday, August 19.

Lance Corporal Gabriel was accused of committing the murder while pretending to be a stranded traveler looking for a lift.

Family, President Buhari, Islamic community demands justice

The assassination of the renowned Islamic cleric, stirred angst among the populace in Yobe State, as well as the Muslim community in the country, with Islamic groups calling for investigation and punishment of the suspects, Daily Trust also reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also joined in mourning the cleric as he gave army authorities order to ensure justice for the deceased.

Acting Commanding Officer of the battalion, Lt. Col. Ibrahim Osabo, informed newsmen of the decision shortly after the suspects were de-kited in Nguru.

Truth emerges as suspected killer of popular Islamic cleric confess

John Gabriel, the suspected killer of a popular Islamic cleric, Goni Aisami has admitted to his crime.

Gabriel made his confession to journalists on Wednesday, August 24 at the Yobe state police command.

The suspect, who is a Nigerian soldier in his confession said he was the one who killed the cleric with the motive of stealing his car.

