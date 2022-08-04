Mustapha Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has been declared dead few days to his 75th birthday

The Osun-born former police chief was Nigeria's 21st Inspector-General of Police appointed by Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

From Osun state, Balogun once served as the principal staff officer to another former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo

Lekki - Mustapha Balogun, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is dead.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that family sources confirmed the death of Balogun, who became IGP in March 2002.

Since his retirement, the former police boss has lived a quiet life. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: UGC

He reportedly died of heart related diseases in Reddington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos on Thursday, August 4.

Sources said he had been down for a while before passing on at the elite medical facility.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Punch newspaper reports that Balogun died at 74, few days to his 75th birthday.

He was a member of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 3 and worked in various police commands across the federation and was promoted as of when due.

He was also a principal staff officer to the former IGP, Muhammadu Gambo, deputy commissioner of police, Edo state, the pioneer commissioner of police in Delta state.

He also served as a commissioner of police in Rivers and Abia states.

Yahaya Bello grieves over murder of Kogi-born army officers by ISWAP in Abuja

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed sadness over the death of army officials killed during an ambush on the presidential brigade guard on Sunday, July 24 by suspected terrorists after the soldiers responded to a distress call from the Nigeria Law School, Bwari.

Governor Bello in a statement on Tuesday, July 26 signed by his spokesman, Muhammed Onogwu lamented that it was more saddening to find out that two out of the fallen gallant officers, namely Captain Samuel Attah and Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman were illustrious sons of Kogi state.

Governor Bello condemned the terrorist ambush, describing it as a dastardly act and a show of cowardice while urging authorities to expedite actions and ensure the capture of those responsible and also forestall any future occurrence.

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the FCT in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

Source: Legit.ng