A close ally of the former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been reported dead

According to reports, Onaopemipo Lawal, popularly known as Ariku was killed by suspected cultists in cold blood around Mile 12, an area of Lagos state

Akinsaya’s media aide, Buhari Jimoh, confirmed the unfortunate incident, noting the late Lawal was killed by those who perceive him as an informant to the police

Video of how Lawal was killed trended on the internet

In a video making rounds on the internet, the assailants were seen hitting him with dangerous weapons such as scissors, sticks and knives until he was motionless.

Reports had it that they also shot him and abandoned him in the pool of his blood to die.

MC Oluomo's aide reacts to Lawal's demise

Reacting, Akinsaya’s media aide, Buhari Jimoh, confirmed that late Lawal was their member, stating that he could have been killed by those who suspected he was always reporting their criminal activities to the police.

Lagos state police command reacts

Further confirming the development, the Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said policemen were deployed to the area to calm the situation and prevent any likely breakdown of law and order.

At 7.30 pm, some police patrol vehicles were mounted at strategic points in the area.

