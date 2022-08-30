Nigerians have been told that there is nothing to fear heading into the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The director-general of the department of state services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi has revealed that criminal groups like bandits, terrorists, and other unlawful deadly groups will be annihilated before the start of the 2023 general elections, The Daily Independent reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the DSS boss made this declaration in Abuja during a stakeholder meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

While expressing his optimism about an itch-free general election, Bichi said recent operations by his team have been seamless and successful while giving credit to other security agencies for their vital roles in combatting insecurity.

He said surveillance and intelligence gathering have intensified with a series of arrests being made to foil possible attacks or disruption of law and order.

2023: "Nigerians must cooperate with us" - DSS boss

Bichi, however, stated that the mandate of citizens is to collaborate with security agencies by helping them with relevant information that will be useful to the fight against insecurity in the country.

He further made emphasis on the role of political parties and their supporters ahead of the campaign season. Bichi said political parties and supporters should engage in issue-based rallies rather than attacking each other.

He said:

“Embers of insecurity, anarchy, and violence by whipping up divisive sentiments of religion, ethnicity, regional, and other fault lines”.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of IPAC, Yabagi Sani in his remark said the visit to the DSS boss was in preparedness against insecurity in Nigeria and how it can be combatted ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“Beside the calamities of death, disruption of the nation’s economy and the devastating social dislocations presently on the rampage across the country, the monstrous phenomenon of insecurity palpably portends the capacity of reversing the gains Nigeria has made in the entrenchment and consolidation of democracy by aborting the coming elections in 2023”.

