The Nigerian Army troops have reintensified his efforts in ensuring terrorists are swept off of the nation's soil completely

In ensuring success in its operations, the Army this time around took the fight to the doorstep of the terrorists, engaged them and captured three

This successful operation was carried out by the troops headed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, General Taoreed Lagbaja in Kaduna state

Nigerian troops led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja have captured three terrorists, alive.

According to a report by PM News, the troops captured the terrorists during a fighting patrol in Buruku, Udawa, Manini, Birnin Gwari, Doka, Maganda, Kuyello, and Dogon Dawa communities in Kaduna state on Monday, August 29.

The terrorists engaged the troops

The terrorists had engaged the troops upon sighting them.

However, the patrol team overpowered the terrorists with superior firepower neutralising, one of them, while three others were captured alive, as some of the criminal elements escaped with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items and weapons

The patrol team also recovered one AK 47 rifle, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition, and 18 motorcycles, Leadership report confirmed.

Troops send message to residents in the area

Members of the public, particularly health facilities and paramedics are however urged to watch out for persons who may be seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds and please report to relevant security agencies.

