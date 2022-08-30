Peter Obi, Labour Party standardbearer is longing for a serious change in the country's systems and major sectors, ahead of the 2023 general election

The former governor of Anambra state on his Twitter page on Tuesday maintained Nigerians need a visionary leader to get things done and done in the right way

Meanwhile, the presidential hopeful has continued with his consultations with renowned leaders, former presidents and elder statesmen, in the country to ensure he records success in the forthcoming poll

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Diaspora Nigerians to play their roles in holding the Nigerian government accountable.

He said aside from the constitutional rights of voting, the people’s sacred role is also to hold elected government accountable for ensuring desired development.

The former Anambra state governor in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 30, also said Nigeria needs visionary leadership and disruptive thinker to get it right.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Peter obi says Nigeria needs a disruptive leader to get things right. Photo credit: Peter Obi

He said:

“It can only take one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory. Our vision and mission is to give full expression to our democracy by moving our country from consumption to production.-PO.”

Peter Obi sends message to Nigerians in Diaspora

He also urged Nigerians abroad to exploit their network and numbers in demanding better government in their home country.

He said:

“You have the network and numbers to be able to negotiate the priorities of the government, especially during the election period as the one we are embarking on soon.

“You should be able to place pressing issues on the agenda of the candidates and subsequently, on the front burners for the new government that will be formed.-PO.”

