Peter Obi has continued his engagements with influential stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general elections

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party disclosed on Saturday, October 8, that he paid a visit to the former Kano emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Obi also shared a brief detail of what he discussed with the former CBN governor as Nigeria heads to the 2023 polls

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has paid a visit to the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Anambra state made this known in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, October 8.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi visits former Kano emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Though he is believed to be currently in the United Kingdom, Obi did not disclose where he met with the former Kao emir.

What I discussed with Sanusi - Peter Obi

Obi said he discussed with Sanusi issues regarding nation-building, economy, education, among others.

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer expressed gratitude to Sanusi for warmly receiving him.

The tweet reads:

"I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

"Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights. -PO"

Source: Legit.ng