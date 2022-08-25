The dethronement of traditional rulers by state governors is gaining more prominence in the Nigerian public space

When talking about governors who have impeached monarchs in their states, the removal of the former Emir of Kano and ex-governor of the CBN, Lamido Sanusi, will always come to mind

However, Sanusi was not the first, and nor was he the last traditional ruler that has been removed by a Nigerian governor since the return of democracy in 1999

The culture of the dethronement of monarchs in Nigeria is getting prominence recently due to the power tussle, mostly with the government.

This tussle often leads to official announcements of displeasure with monarchs or allegations of misbehaviour and misconduct with reigns, The Nation revealed.

The dethronement became popular when the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, removed the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

The constitution empowers the governors with the autonomy to sack a sitting monarch in the country.

Below is the list of governors who have unseated monarchs in their states:

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano, 2020 Bello Matawalle, Zamfara, 2022 Muhammad Adamu Aliero, Kebbi, 2005 Nyeson Wike, Rivers, 2019 Martin Elechi, Ebonyi, 2022 Olusegun Mimiko, Ondo, 2010 Adams Oshiomhole, Edo, 2016

