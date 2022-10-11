The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika has presented the official letter of approval for the proposed Lekki International Airport to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sirika presented the letter at the ongoing ninth Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island.

Sirika noted that Lagos has the resources and exigencies for an additional airport,”’which will help to decongest the Murtala International Airport."

Details later…

Source: Legit.ng