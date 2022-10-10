Nigerians have been urged to keep the peace amid the spade of crisis across some regions in the country

Oba Hammad Adekunle Makama Oyelude (Tegbosun 111) says Nigeria's unity must remain intact

He warned secessionists to drop their ambition and help foster the development, unity and history of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Powerful Yoruba monarch Oba Hammad Adekunle Makama Oyelude (Tegbosun 111), The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, says Nigeria's unity as a nation cannot be compromised.

The monarch made this known on Friday, October 7, at the "Our Nigeria News Magazine Awards" staged at the international conference centre in Abuja.

Oba Hammad Adekunle presented the "Man of the Year" award to the representative of Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

The monarch, and royal father of the day, said Nigerians must always put the country's interest first before any religious or tribal sentiments.

While speaking at the ceremony, he hailed the organisers for putting up a glamorous event to celebrate patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians who have impacted the nation and its people.

Oba Adekunle calls for support of award ceremony

He urged relevant stakeholders to support the good work of the organisers for their grant efforts to recognise Nigerian heroes.

Some of the big names who were awarded at the event are Muhammadu Sanusi II, who bagged the highest of the night as the "Man of the Year", Governor Mai Mala Buni went home with "Politician of the Year" prize while Hamzat Al-Mustapha bagged the "Icon of National Unity and Patriotism" honour.

Others include Borno state governor Babagana Zulum (Governor of the year), former Bauchi state governor Mallam Isa Yuguda (Excellence Award in Grassroots Politics) and a host of others.

