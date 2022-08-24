A viral video on social media has exposed lawyers at the NBA conference destroying the registration booth over the non-distribution of bags

The video, which was shared by Joe Igbokwe, a commissioner in Lagos state, has a voice in the background that explained the reason for their action

The bags are said to contain some reading materials suspected that would be needed by the lawyers in the course of their professions

Lekki, Lagos - A viral video on social has shown where some Nigerian lawyers disrupted the registration booth at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference.

The video was first posted by Joe Igbokwe, a commissioner to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on his Facebook page.

Video exposes lawyers destroying registration booths at NBA conference over non-distribution of bags Photo Credit: Olumide Akpata, Joe Igbokwe

Source: Facebook

At the registration booth, the lawyers alleged that the officials had refused to share some bags, which informed their actions.

The said bags are said to contain some materials that are relevant to the event and their career in the professional field.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A voice in the background of the video revealed why the professionals took the action that later disorganised the event going on at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

NBA Conference: Prominent presidential candidate ranks Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu as a great grandfather.

Kachikwu, also called the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, grandfather and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of Labour Party as a father.

The former minister said the three aspirants would not survive a panel discussion on national issues that lasted for five hours.

NBA Conference: Watch moment Peter Obi claps for Shettima

In a related report by legit.ng, the fashion statement of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC, was heavily mocked by Nigerians, and his speech was veiled with social media silence

However, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not overlook the intelligentsia when he was speaking

Peter Obi's gesture was observed in a viral video, where he clapped for Shettima when the latter was speaking on his plan for Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng