Many Nigerians including Festus Keyamo have taken to social media to jump on the trend of the #ShettimaChallenge

The challenge started after the dressing of the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress caused a frenzy on social media

Some Nigerians have also condemned the former governor's choice of dressing stating that he could have abided by the rule of such an attire

Following his outing at the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association's conference on Monday, August 22, Nigerians have taken to social media to replicate the dressing of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima.

Shettima's dressing had caused discussions and arguments across various quarters when he represented Bola Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate at the conference which took place in Lagos.

Nigerians have taken to social media to begin the #ShettimaChallenge depicting APC VP's dressing to the NBA conference on Monday, August 22. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Dressed in a black suit and trousers with a red tie and a matching running shoe which had a white base, Shettima has been called out by many for his choice of dressing.

While some Nigerians are of the opinion that he could have stuck with wearing his 'Agbada and Babariga' with the native northern cap to the occasion, others suggested that if he wanted to don a suit, he should at least stick to the rules of its dressing.

For a legal practitioner, Abdul Mahmud, how one dress epitomises decorum and the values of a people or a group.

Mahmud in a tweet highlighted the dress sense of some of Nigeria's best public office holders, including the late Dora Akunyili, Arumah Oteh and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala among others.

He said:

"When folks come on Twitter and post irrational tweets which defend the erosion of those values that public offices should protect, we should examine their heads and minds really.

"There's a reason public servants are given wardrobe allowances. Please!!!"

The lawyer's tweet is in response to the replication of Shettima's dressing by the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo.

Minister replicates Kashim SHettima's dressing to the NBA conference

Keyamo in a subtle condemnation of the mockery made of Shettima's dressing to the NBA conference by several Nigerians said "three buttons, a pair of sneakers and a long tie" are not the real issues.

See Keyamo's tweet below:

Many Nigerians join the trend

Joining the trend of replicating what Shettima wore to the 2022 NBA conference, several Nigerians took to social media to become part of the now trending #ShettimaChallenge.

For Chijioke Emmanuel, it could be possible the APC's vice-presidential candidate was not too sure of which NBA invited him to the event - whether it is the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) or the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Emmanuel believes the former governor who represented Bola Tinubu at the event only decided to 'play safe'.

Source: Legit.ng