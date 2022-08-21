Two members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Imo state

The gunmen also killed a mechanic identified as Valentine Enwerem from Okigwe local government area of the state

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare road users away during the attack

Okigwe - Gunmen were on the prowl in Imo state on Saturday, August 20 abducting two members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and killing three others.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the gunmen were said to have taken over the Amaraku-Orji portion of the newly rehabilitated Owerri-Okigwe road and operated for many hours unchallenged.

One of those kidnapped was identified as a pool magnate, Mr Aloy Onuekwusi, who is the owner of Diamond Pools.

The driver of one of the kidnapped persons was said to be one of those killed.

An eyewitness said the incident caused gridlock along the road as vehicles had to make quick detours.

Mechanic killed during attack by gunmen

According to Nigerian Tribune newspaper, the gunmen killed an auto mechanic identified as Valentine Enwerem during the attack.

Enwerem was shot dead while the gunmen kidnapped the three persons that were in a vehicle.

Deceased colleagues mourn, provide more details

The Nation newspaper quoted one of the deceased’s colleagues as saying:

“They said they didn’t come for him and asked him to cooperate with them. They later shot him dead and zoomed towards the Okigwe end of the road after kidnapping the people in the vehicle.

“He was from the Ikeduru local government area of Imo state and his wife sells provision besides his workshop. This is very unfortunate. We are pained and highly embittered by his loss.”

Policeman kills two gunmen who attacked his residence in Imo state

Recall that two gunmen were killed on Thursday, August 4, by a police inspector when they attacked his residence in Orogwe, a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Abattam said the gunmen jumped the perimeter fence into the inspector’s compound and destroyed his burglary-proof and front door, but the police inspector engaged them in a shootout.

Nigeria Police Force apprehend 2 armed bandits in Imo state

Earlier, the Imo police command apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended after the command’s tactical teams raided all criminal enclaves in the state.

