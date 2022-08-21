The incessant attack by notorious bandits in the north has hit a high-profile politician in Katsina state

Umar Tata a former gubernatorial aspirant in Katsina state under the umbrella of the All Progressive Congress (APC) becomes the latest victim

Six of his relatives were recently abducted by bandits who invaded a wedding ceremony close to his residence

Katsina, Dutsinma - No fewer than six relatives of Umar Tata, the former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina state have been abducted by bandits, the Daily Trust reported.

Tata's six relatives were kidnapped in Dutsinma town, headquarters of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Katsina state police command is yet to issue a statement confirming the incident. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Tata's six relatives were abducted at a wedding ceremony where they were all wedding guests.

Residents recount incident

Sources said the house in which the wedding ceremony took place was not far from the residence of Tata.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The source said:

“The woman whose children were mostly kidnapped is the sister of the politician (Tata) and the way the attackers went straight to the house and kidnapped the women, was really questionable."

Recounting the incident, a resident of Dutsinma who preferred to be anonymous stated that nine persons have been initially kidnapped in Unguwar Kudu quarters but three of them had been released.

The source said:

“First, they abandoned an elderly woman who could not trek, with a small boy who was continuously crying. Then when they went further.

“There was a time the bandits came to Dutsinma for four consecutive days and kidnapped people. The situation has become worse and we are really disturbed."

Similarly, a traditional head who also spoke to pressmen on the premise of anonymity said he and his associates have reached out to the bereaved families to console them.

He said:

“It (banditry) is really becoming worrisome and we are appealing to the security agencies to rose to the occasion."

Meanwhile, the police command in Katsina state is yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filling the report.

Source: Legit.ng