Benue State has taken delivery of brand new high-tech vehicles from Innoson, a Nigerian car manufacturer

The state governor was seen taking one of the vehicles on a test drive as he launched the state's security outfit

This is comes as Innoson Motors sued another state government over its failure to pay it the sum of N12.5 billion being cost of purchase of 100 vehicles

Barely two weeks after Innoson Motors sued the Imo State government over a N2.1 billion debt, Benue State has reportedly taken delivery of high-tech vehicles from the indigenous car manufacturer for the recently launched security outfit, Volunteer Guards which is expected to fight insecurity in the state.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom was seen taking one of the vehicles for a test drive during the launch.

Benue State acquires Innoson Motors Credit:PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Innoson Motors is an indigenous car manufacturing company in Nigeria which has made giant strides in the auto industry.

FG under fire for not patronising Innoson Motors

Nigerians have slammed the federal government for not patronising the Nigerian carmaker especially since it donated N1.14 billion worth of vehicles to the Niger Republic to boost security in the small West African country.

Nairametrics reported that the indigenous carmaker took the government of Imo State to court for its failure to pay it a debt of N2.5 billion after acquiring its vehicles which the state government replied that 70 per cent of the vehicles have broken down.

Innoson sues Imo State

According to the lawsuit, sometime in April 2021, the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma invited the Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma to the Imo State Government House, Owerri where the duo discussed and decided that Innoson Vehicles would sell and supply various specifications of its brand of Vehicles to the State Government.

The company stated that it supplied 70 units of the vehicles to the state and has not been paid in full.

Another report said that despite the lawsuit against it, the state government took delivery of additional vehicles by Innoson.

The new set of 100 vehicles procured will complete those the governor acquired in March last year for distribution to various security outfits, particularly for the state’s ‘Operation Search and Flush’ outfit.

Major supplier of vehicles to Nigerian military

The governor prefers the vehicles because they are durable, purpose-built and comparatively affordable, as he stated during their launch.

The Benue State government took delivery of the Innoson vehicles as it battles to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

Innoson Motors is said to be one of the major supplier of high-calibre military grade vehicles to the Nigerian military as the country battles insurgency and banditry.

Another company begins vehicle manufacturing plant in Enugu

Legit.ng reported that another vehicle manufacturing company has started vehicle making in Enugu, like the famous Innoson Motors.

The company, Ingrace Motors was praised by the Enugu State government for promoting indigenously made vehicles in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ingrace, Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the Enugu State government recently to assess their quality, flexibility and strength.

