Olusegun Obasanjo expressed frustration over the challenges bedevilling Nigeria as a country and the struggle by youths to survive

The former president said that the development sought by many Nigerians can only be achieved with a change in leadership

According to Obasanjo, youths across the country need to take the bull by the horn to have the change everyone desires

Nigeria's former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has described himself as the father of all the frustrated Nigerians across the country and the world.

Obasanjo gave this description of himself during a courtesy call by Charly Boy, one of Nigeria's entertainers and activists in his Abeokuta home in Ogun state.

Obasanjo has said that he is also frustrated about the challenges the country is facing. Photo: Area Fada, The Guardian

Source: UGC

In a video shared by The Punch, Charly Boy popular called Area Fada in his attempt to describe the challenges and frustration faced by Nigerian youths to the former president asked for a way out of the darkness bedevilling the nation.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"As the President of frustrated youths of this country, na me be their president, okay? Me myself, I dey frustrated because..."

Obasanjo cuts in, stating that if Charly Boy is the president of the frustrated Nigerians, he is the father of them all.

His words:

"You are president and of frustrated Nigerian youths? I am their father."

All laugh and clap in unison as Charly Boy continues. He queried what is expected of an ordinary Nigerian youth who has toiled and lost all hope in the country.

Continuing, Charly Boy added:

"The environment is so toxic, I don't know what can grow in a toxic environment. If you were asked to advise that young Nigerian, Baba what would you say to that young Nigerian., to give them hope?

We have a serious battle in our hands and some people have lost hope."

In response to Charly Boy's question, Obasanjo submitted that the kind of change sought by well-meaning Nigerians can only be handed to citizens by the youths of Nigeria.

He added:

"So that we are poor and frustrated is not the fault of God, it is the choice of our leaders and if you're going to change that, change our situation, you have to change leadership. All and simple.

"And there is nobody who would do it other than the youths. Nigeria is my own baby, the one I want to put a beautiful bead on its waist, not an individual.

"In the north they say, 'La mu la muni'. 'Tiwa n tiwa', in south-east, it's 'Nka bu ka nyi.' Now, that is not the issue, the issue is Nigeria."

Watch the video here:

Former President joins Nigerians to lament high cost of living, items as hardship bites harder on citizens

The increasing cost of living appears to have gotten to every Nigerian including a former president of the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo said the challenges faced by the nation's economy are telling on his businesses, especially his fish farm.

According to the former president, the hardship felt by Nigerians is caused by a bad leadership system.

48 hours and more, PDP yet to 'expose' Obasanjo over comments on Atiku

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party's Board of Trustees is yet to carry out his threat to expose a former president of Nigeria.

Walid Jibrin had issued an ultimatum mandating Olusegun Obasanjo to clarify his comment against PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

However, seven days after he gave his 48 hours ultimatum, Jibrin as promised is yet to expose Obasanjo.

Source: Legit.ng