Experts in the Nigerian aviation industry say fraud is a big issue in the sector, likening it to a leaking tank

The professionals stated that fighting fraud in the aviation industry should be a top priority for organisations across the world

There is also optimism in the sector that with the availability of modern fraud detection technology, airlines now stand a chance to fight to nip the issue in the bud

FCT, Abuja - Experts in the Nigerian aviation industry have identified corruption as one of the main issue hindering the growth of the sector in the country.

The professionals came to the conclusion and proffered solutions at the 2022 Nigerian Aviation Forum (NAF) which featured a number of experts in the aviation industry.

Convener of the conference, Engr. Isaac Balami expressed optimism that the sector will grow astronomically in Nigeria after overcoming its challenges. Photo credit: Nigeria Aviation Forum

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the aim of the conference, organised by the 7Star Global Institute of Management Science and Technology, was using the vast knowledge of experts to help tackle corruption in the Nigerian aviation sector.

At the event, observers had noted that airline fraud is not just a problem for the companies affected, but that it has a ripple effect on people and organizations that are associated with these companies.

According to some of them, customers are affected as they lose time and money sorting out the effects of fraud, including booking process to ticketing and flight journey.

At the beginning of the conference, the convener, Engr. Isaac Balami gave a welcome address and introduced NAF.

He said:

“NAF was set up by the 7Star Global Institute of Management Science and Technology as an annual independent platform where aviation practitioners will come together to identify pressing needs and see how to lend their voice and support to the industry within Nigeria and across the world.

“We are currently undergoing accreditation with NBT and NUC to offer some courses in the next couple of months.”

On his part, Dr. Alex Nwuba said:

“The biggest issue airlines are facing is corporate governance (multiple owners). Companies need to understand how to regulate themselves beyond the NCAA.

“They also need to know what is called conduct of business and get advice from the right people but most individual don’t like to seek advice from people. Corporate managements can find solutions by providing the tools employees would use in carrying out a task.”

According to Engr. Sukh Mann:

“Airlines need to employ the right management, the right audit processes in place, imbibe accountability and a self-worthy program, set a guideline for the program which internal and external auditors use.”

Source: Legit.ng