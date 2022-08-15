The Nigerian youths have been urged to make good use of their time and be productive in the society

This was the counsel given by a university don during the International Youth Day event held recently in Lagos

Meanwhile, the programme was aimed at drawing a closer look at the issue that affects youths, and how it can be resolved going forward

The Nigerian youths have been charged to engage in activities that would change the narrative and project a better image of the country to the world.

This was why the Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN) In commemoration of International youths day hosted a symposium that is geared toward creating structures that foster innovation for adolescents and youth health.

University Don urges youths to be skillful. Photo credit: SAYPHIN

Source: Facebook

The symposium which was hosted to mark international youth day saw the launch of activities towards hosting the group's 3rd National Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO 2023, scheduled to hold in Lagos in August of 2023, Legit.ng reports.

Society should assist in the development of the youths

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo state and SAYPHIN national president, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said the day signifies what the society needs to do to improve the lives of young people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that the event aims at optimizing young people to fulfill their potential and equip them with necessary skills while creating an environment to enable them to become their best version.

Fatusi urged the youths and older generation to collaborate to enhance societal development.

The youths are urged to be change-makers

The Executive Director of Action Health Incorporated Adenike Esiet who is a keynote speaker at the event noted that young people bring many changes to the table and are blessed with optimism.

She said the programme is an attempt to draw attention to issues that affect youths' development and opportunities to prosper.

Esiet said:

“Young people have the advantage of fresh and creative ideas, energy and ability to work for success and its important that adults acknowledge this.

"In the very same way the young people need to recognise the resources that older people bring to the table."

She however called on the government to focus on education, not limited to an institution but ensuring everyone has an enabling environment to learn.

Young people are prone to health challenges

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said that young people face challenges that can compromise their health and development potentials if not properly addressed.

According to him, one of the most important commitments a country can make for its economic, social and political progress is to address their health and development needs.

Dr Olusegun Ogboye affirmed:

"Past experiences revealed that young people would rather patronise quacks instead of the hospitals as quacks are perceived as 'confidential though not safe', while the hospitals are 'safe but not confidential'."

Chairman, Lagos state primary healthcare board, Akinsanya Osibogun stated that policies that recognise the changing times and provide opportunities for youths to be mentored and grow should be enacted.

Message for the youths

He called on the youths to take advantage of existing opportunities and not discountenance adults who have experience and wisdom.

2023: Yiaga Africa Partners UNDP to promote youth participation in politics

Meanwhile, in a bid to mobilise over 60 million young Nigerians to vote in the 2023 general elections, Yiaga Africa and the United Nations Development Programme on Saturday, August 6 organised a concert at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Kubwa Abuja.

The event which was held in partnership with a comedian, Chukwuyem Israel, was aimed at using the platform of entertainment to promote the importance of youth participation in the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, a senior research officer at Yiaga Africa, Michael Agada, said the concert is geared towards educating NYSC members on the imperativeness to participate actively in the democratic process ahead of the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng