The federal government of Nigeria is not happy that Nigerian airlines came together to announce a 100% increase in airfares on domestic routes

According to FG, it was wrong that airlines could come together and agree on a fixed price in a market that is supposed to be open

Although Airlines came out to debunk the news that it increase price despite flight ticket evidence, FG has ordered a new pricing system

The Federal Government has ordered domestic airlines to reverse the recent hike in airfares on domestic routes.

Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC ), gave the order revealing that the airlines operators might have together agreed on airfares hike in a meeting at Abuja,

According to him, it was wrong for competitors to come together and agree to fix a price, the Punch reports

What is FCCPC saying

Irukera in the statement said:

“Although the investigation is at early stages, there is sufficient probable cause to proceed and also provide interim measures to restore a free and undistorted domestic aviation market.

He noted that after FCCPC preliminary investigations showed that the airline operators colluded to increase airfares contrary to section 107(1) (a) and section 108 of the Federal consumer Protection Act, 2018.

Although airlines came out to debunk that it increased fare tickets and described the news as rumours despite shreds of evidence.

FCCPC orders reversal

However, Irukera was not buying the explanation and insisted that the airline operators agreed to fix a base price as reported by Premiumtimes.

He added:

"The commission’s understanding from intelligence so far gathered is that there was significant controversy and or an initial lack of consensus with respect to coordinated conduct resulting in setting airfares.

“The commission also has credible information that while attendees at the meeting may not have arrived at a consensus, the meeting ended in a resolution that encouraged, permitted or consented to the coordinated conduct.”

How the airlines increased price

Irukera also explained that airfare increase was initiated after a series of meetings over a period of three weeks, including the ones on February 17, 2022 and February 19, 2022 to discussed multiple industry-wide issues, particularly challenges experienced by AON members.

“Specifically, Air Peace, Azman Air and United Nigeria Airlines immediately proceeded with the increase. Arik followed and then Aero Contractors

FCCPC boss revealed Aero Contractors noted in this communication that all other airlines have effected same increase.”

The FCCPC stated that within days, Max Air also increased fares to the same minimum N50,000, adding that Ibom Air and Dana approximately 48 hours after what appears to be the initial coordinated conduct, also increased fares although not to the purported N50,000 minimum.

It said Green Africa Airlines maintained its existing fares between N33,000 and N38,650 but had progressively increased its fares rising to approximately N47,000 on its Lagos-Abuja route on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

