Environmental workers in the federal capital territory (FCT) are on the verge of an industrial action

This is coming barely 24 hours after electricity workers embarked on a nationwide strike causing a blackout across the federation

However, the environmental union is requesting the implementation of a salary increment

FCT, Abuja - Twenty-four hours after electricity workers embarked on a nationwide strike, their counterpart in the FCT environmental department has vowed to embark on a warning strike.

As reported by the DailyTrust newspaper, the environmental workers said public cemeteries will be shut down across the FCT.

The FCT minister, Mohammed Musa Bello is yet to issue a statement reacting to the threats of the environmental workers of the FCT. Photo: Mohammed Musa Bello

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the workers had earlier shut down the Gudu cemetery but later opened it up after the presidency reached out on Thursday, August 18.

The union said:

“Based on the decision taken yesterday night by the joint Unions of AEPB, we agreed to open the cemetery by 9 am Thursday due to calls from the Presidency. However, if the agreement is not met, we will not only shut down the Cemeteries but all our systems and operations.”

It was gathered that the reason for their actions was the failure of the FCTA to implement a new salary structure for environmental workers.

Environmental union threats

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) through its chairman, comrade Muktar Bala said there will be a reopening of other cemeteries but vowed to shut them if the FCT government fail to meet their demands.

Bala who was addressing the attitude of the FCTA towards their welfare said members of the union deserve better pay-cheque as they are regularly exposed to the hazards of the job, especially while tending to corpses.

Bala said:

“As the Chairman of one of the unions in AEPB, I can assure you that it is a collective decision by the whole Union, with backings from the National Union. People think it is only waste management that we do. They don’t know that even unclaimed corpses in hospitals are taken care of by us.

“These dead bodies that have overstayed in the hospital for 3 to 4 years, we take care of them, without knowing what killed them.”

