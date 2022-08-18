The recent industrial action by the National Union of Electricity Employees is still generating reactions across the country

Some professionals in the electricity sector have condemned the employees for shutting down the national grid

Some of the pundits also asked the government to prosecute the workers for their actions, saying it is unprofessional

FCT, Abuja - Experts in the electricity Industry have berated the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) for shutting down the national grid for two days between 16-17 August to push for their demands at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) .

The pundits noted that the decision of NUEE members to deliberately shut down the national grid and even make viral videos while doing it is not only reckless but also a threat to national security and livelihoods.

Officials of the Buhari-led government quickly intervened and brought the strike to a halt. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Engr. Oluwole Samuel Kayode, an expert on power infrastructure said:

“No nation can allow such abuse of labour laws to happen without, adding that the unions have chosen the wrong means of expressing their grievances.

“What happened between Tuesday and Wednesday is unacceptable. The electricity workers union must change its ways and stay clear of tempering with crucial national infrastructure like the national grid from being used to labour politics.”

Engr. Kayode also called on the federal government to prosecute all those found to have played a role in shutting down the national grid and make sure that they face justice through fair trial.

On his part, Malam Mustapha Kamal an electricity consultant noted that the National Assembly must rise to the occasion and change Nigeria’s labour law to ensure that incidents like shutting down the national grid must not be used as a means of labour bargain.

He pointed out that because of the impact of electricity on healthcare, security and well being, it must be exempted from any forms of strikes.

His words:

“The National Union of Electricity Employees has committed what can best be described as economic sabotage. What happened is dangerous and must not happen again.”

The NUEE, had in a notice signed by its general secretary, Mr Joe Ajaero directed its members to stop work over issues of promotion interview and entitlements of former PHCN workers.

The strike was later called off few hours later after federal government officials intervened.

Source: Legit.ng