The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said it appears the Federal Government is confused about how the university system works and that the union will not be bothered by the decision to invoke the ‘no-work, no-pay' policy by the government.

The union stated this on Thursday while reacting to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, statement that the withheld salaries of the lecturers would not be paid to serve as a deterrent to any worker planning to go on strike in the future.

The union, which spoke through the Lagos Zonal Chairman, Dr Adelaja Odukoya, said the claim that the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS, developed by the union to replace the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, did not pass integrity test, was far from the truth.

Odukoya, a member of the National Executive Council of ASUU, said: “If they have not paid us for six months and we did not die, we cannot die now.

“But they must be told that they are going to pay us our salaries, that is sure. The job of a lecturer involves teaching, research and community development and if we are not in class now, we are doing those other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng