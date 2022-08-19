Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will not be paid for the six months they did not work, the Federal Government has said

The decision of the FG was made public by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday, August 18

According to Adamu, FG will not the reneging on its 'no work, no pay' policy as a deterrent to other workers who might want to adopt strike action as a means of making their grievances known to the government

The Nigerian government has said that lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will not be paid for the months they did not work.

Daily Independent reports that the Federal Government said it will not succumb to the demand by members and leadership of ASUU to be paid the six months salaries which were withheld due to the 'no work, no pay' policy.

The Federal Government has said that it stands by its 'no work, no pay' policy for striking lecturers. Photo: Muhammad Isa

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu the FG's decision not to pay the lecturers is a penalty for their needless strike action which has put the education of Nigerian students in jeopardy.

Speaking during an appearance at the ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, August 18, Adamu explained that the FG was not going to pay the backlog of salaries as a deterrent to others who may contem­plate strike in future.

